I love Bozeman. Don't get me wrong and please don't tell me to move "back to where I came from." What I don't understand is why some people here (outside city limits) can shoot off fireworks any day of the year at any time. I have a "senior" dog who is deathly afraid of fireworks, and I know Bozeman is the "dog capitol" of the country. So, why is it that people feel they can terrorize dogs with their obsession with the loudest booms they can produce?

I'm not an old fogie or a party-pooper. New Year's Eve and the 4th of July are appropriate times to celebrate with fireworks, and we can prepare our pets beforehand; however, on a Sunday evening with no warning, 30 minutes of continuous fireworks is just too much. Our dog nearly goes into cardiac arrest. Please people, I beg you, be a bit more courteous and respectful of your neighbors and their pets.

Janice Gaedtke, 

Bozeman

