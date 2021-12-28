Letter to the editor: Be more courteous of your neighbors, their pets Janice Gaedtke Dec 28, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I love Bozeman. Don't get me wrong and please don't tell me to move "back to where I came from." What I don't understand is why some people here (outside city limits) can shoot off fireworks any day of the year at any time. I have a "senior" dog who is deathly afraid of fireworks, and I know Bozeman is the "dog capitol" of the country. So, why is it that people feel they can terrorize dogs with their obsession with the loudest booms they can produce? I'm not an old fogie or a party-pooper. New Year's Eve and the 4th of July are appropriate times to celebrate with fireworks, and we can prepare our pets beforehand; however, on a Sunday evening with no warning, 30 minutes of continuous fireworks is just too much. Our dog nearly goes into cardiac arrest. Please people, I beg you, be a bit more courteous and respectful of your neighbors and their pets. Janice Gaedtke, Bozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Pet Fireworks Bozeman Dog Politics Neighbor Capitol New Year's Eve Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Montana has spent 1,800 hours and $100K defending challenges to bills passed in the 2021 Legislature Posted: 4:15 p.m. Commission keeps status quo walk-wade rule on Madison River, dumps rest-and-rotation Posted: 3:30 p.m. Letter to the editor: Welcome refugees to Montana, don't bar the door Posted: Dec. 26, 2021 Letter to the editor: Refugee resettlement could pose threat to Bozeman Posted: Dec. 26, 2021 COVID-19, housing, elections and more: The Bozeman area's top 10 stories of 2021 Posted: Dec. 26, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Will 2022 be better than 2021? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back