“City commissioners ignore their own data − and the elephant not in the room” is the headline from the Aug 8 City Commission meeting.

There are 22,500 households in Bozeman, according to Erin George, Deputy Director of Community Development, who presented city data during the meeting. Two-and-a-half percent, or 568 units, are active short-term rentals (STRs). Thirty-five percent of STRs, or 199 units, are designated Type 3, which are non-owner occupied.

For perspective, Type 3 units account for 0.09% of Bozeman households, yet city commissioners signaled a willingness to further restrict them and the rights of property owners. According to city data, it’s common to see 20% to 50% STRs in ski towns. Big Sky has 32%.

