“City commissioners ignore their own data − and the elephant not in the room” is the headline from the Aug 8 City Commission meeting.
There are 22,500 households in Bozeman, according to Erin George, Deputy Director of Community Development, who presented city data during the meeting. Two-and-a-half percent, or 568 units, are active short-term rentals (STRs). Thirty-five percent of STRs, or 199 units, are designated Type 3, which are non-owner occupied.
For perspective, Type 3 units account for 0.09% of Bozeman households, yet city commissioners signaled a willingness to further restrict them and the rights of property owners. According to city data, it’s common to see 20% to 50% STRs in ski towns. Big Sky has 32%.
“Based on this data, EPS’s report concludes that units used as short-term rentals are unaffordable to most households in Bozeman, especially middle-class and working-class households. If unable to be rented as short-term rentals, most would not become affordable housing given their higher values,” George said.
“Let’s be clear, the infinitesimal number of short-term rentals would have and banning those would have zero impact on the availability or price of housing in Bozeman,” resident Otto Pole said. “Please don’t waste your time.”
The commissioners also ignored MSU’s role in the housing crisis.
“MSU is the largest and fastest growing university in Montana with 16,841 students, including 381 students from 69 countries,” the university’s website boasts. Sixty-nine percent, or 11,620, live off campus, per USNews.com.
“I was so pleased to hear people bring up MSU,” Bozeman resident Emily Talego said, citing record enrollment and 15k individuals who need housing between students and staff. “I think they really need to be at the table."
