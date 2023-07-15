I am still having a hard time digesting this year's legislative session. I am confused and frankly, I feel misled. I read the speaker's editorial about how the legislature protected our freedoms. The legislative session I recall included: ban of TikTok, ban of drag shows, bans on access to reproductive health options, bans on use of pronouns, bans on the clothing we chose to wear in public places, bans on access to several life-saving medical care procedures, bans on environmental impact reviews, to name a few. I have never considered bans and freedom to be congruent concepts. Is that my bad?
I could at least hang on to the legislature returning a portion of the billions of federal dollars of pandemic relief still unspent, in the form of a $1,250 property tax rebate. The big talk finally ended up becoming effective. That celebration was short lived because I received a letter from the Department of Revenue, a couple of days later, which appeared to indicate that my property taxes are increasing more than $1,500. I live in a 1500 sq. ft. house.
I am also confused why the housing task force needed to be extended to 2025. The affordability of housing in Montana is simple and obvious. The home values in Bozeman are similar to comparable areas. Property taxes in Bozeman are at least 3-5 times higher than comparable areas. That also causes rents in Bozeman to be higher by at least $300-$500. Office space too. It's not that complicated.
I have lived in Montana for 23 years, and this year, I really saw the value of the executive branch moderating the legislative branch. Balanced government was one of the most appealing characteristics of the state. I can also see how the state's revenue-raising strategies could use some balancing too.
Gary Matthews
Bozeman
