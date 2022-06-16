Not since 1994 have our national representatives worked together to pass any measure of gun control legislation, despite the exponential increase in gun violence and overwhelming support for some reform. And as we wait for the Senate to put pen to paper and draft a narrowly focused bill, I urge my fellow Montanans to get in the arena. In his “Citizenship in a Republic” speech delivered in Paris in 1910, Theodore Roosevelt spoke to the responsibilities of citizenship calling out cynics critical of any individual ”whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood” fighting for a better world.
What does getting in the arena look like? It starts with knowing how gun violence impacts us in Montana and what our elected officials are doing about it.
According to Everytown Research and EveryStat, Montana is:
• Tied for the 2nd worst gun laws in the country
• 9th highest in the rate of gun deaths, 2nd highest in the rate of gun suicide deaths
• 10th highest in the cost/person of gun violence. Montana pays $1.4 billion each year, $42.3 million paid for by the taxpayers.
Common sense says we must act to reduce gun violence, but after last year’s legislative session, our state-elected senators and representatives, Gov. Gianforte and Attorney General Knudsen weakened protection for Montanans. Gov. Gianforte was right about one thing when after signing HB 102 into law last year, he said, “Montanans should be able to defend themselves and their loved ones.” He just provided the wrong tool for all of us to exercise that right.
So, get in the arena! Register to vote. If you are registered, educate yourself about our candidates. Ask them “what are you doing to restore common sense in Montana’s gun laws?” And volunteer with a group like Moms Demand Action to make Montana a safe place to live.
