Montana, like so many places across America, is struggling with substance misuse (methamphetamine, heroin, synthetic opioids, fentanyl-related overdoses) and its consequences.

As a retired law enforcement officer, high school teacher, foster parent, and veteran, I know too well the devastating outcomes substance misuse can have on families and friends.

Community-based alcohol and drug prevention programs can be effective in helping to address major challenges raised by substance misuse and its consequences.

When I learned about the Elks Drug Awareness Program, I knew that I wanted to be involved in a community-based program that teaches children and parents about the dangers of illegal drug use.

I strongly believe that protecting our children from harmful drugs and addiction is a shared responsibility that the Elks Drug Awareness Program does through awareness, acknowledgement, and action.

Rick Gale

Bozeman

