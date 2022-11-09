Maybe autumn is so popular because it is fleeting. A beautiful burst of energy arrives instantly and leaves before we are ready.
It is our reward for navigating the long hot summer and our moment to recharge before the cold dark winter.
But it also screams at you to pay attention. It demands your attention, and in doing so, we are able to look around and see the beauty surrounding us.
Autumn is over in an instant where I am from. There is no long-drawn-out transition to winter. It is a quick and painless death. One moment it is autumn, and by the end of the day, winter has arrived.
We pay attention to life more when we know the moment is fleeting. Concerts, live sports, museums, and travel all receive our utmost attention because they have definitive endpoints. When they are over, they are over.
This is why an autumn day spent inside feels far more wasteful than at any other time of the year. Maybe during these fleeting moments, we try to tell ourselves that we will bring the same mindfulness into winter. We won’t, but at least the thought is nice.
The leaves don’t crunch here. They are still in full bloom when an avalanche of snow lands on the trees, trimming older trees of limbs that fall on unsuspecting cars. The leaves here are soggy and gross when they land on the ground, requiring a mop, not a rake, to properly clean.
We have to look up to enjoy autumn, which maybe is the point. Call it God, call it Mother Nature, call it the randomness of life, but every year, the world conspires to lift our gazes and remind us that life is hard but beautiful.
Kevin McSpadden
Bozeman
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.