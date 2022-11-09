Let the news come to you

Maybe autumn is so popular because it is fleeting. A beautiful burst of energy arrives instantly and leaves before we are ready.

It is our reward for navigating the long hot summer and our moment to recharge before the cold dark winter.

But it also screams at you to pay attention. It demands your attention, and in doing so, we are able to look around and see the beauty surrounding us.

