I phoned the Washington D.C. offices of Rep. Rosendale and Sen. Daines and inquired whether they are “pro-life.” Assured that they are, I inquired what they are doing to enact a ban on AR-15s and all other automatic weapons. Informed that they oppose such bans, I pointed out that they could not possibly be pro-life. By opposing automatic weapons bans, they de facto support the massacres of elementary school children, which are possible because automatic weapons are largely unregulated and readily available to anyone who wants one. These types of weapons have one purpose and one purpose only—to kill lots of people in a short time and with horrifying efficiency.
Banning automatic weapons is not simply some “liberal” agenda item, nor a Second Amendment violation; instituting such a ban is a matter of public safety and common sense. The American people should be free to go shopping, attend outdoor concerts, movie theaters, parades, and send their children to school without wondering whether they will be taken down by the next shooter with an automatic weapon.
Gun violence is a serious problem in this country. Gun deaths in the U.S. from suicides, domestic violence, revenge killings, and gang violence greatly outnumber mass killings by automatic weapons. Responsible ownership of non-automatic firearms should require thorough background checks, a license, and training in the proper care, storage, and use of a firearm.
However, mass killings are terrifyingly random and target the most innocent and vulnerable in brutal and traumatizing ways. Therefore, automatic weapons must be taken out of circulation through buyback programs and other measures, their sale to the general public terminated, and their use limited to the military.
I urged Rep. Rosendale and Sen. Daines to rethink their position on automatic weapons bans. Now, I ask you to do the same.
