Letter to the editor: Attorney General Knudsen's many different hats

Thomas E. Barrett

Nov 4, 2021

Nobody saw what Austin Knudsen brought to Helena in the dead of night all those months ago. He stowed three things away in a corner of his office — a hat rack, his own law tree and a big box of erasers.

Gosh, just the other day he went to his hat rack and put on his doctor's hat. Ol' Doc Knudsen informed the well-educated and professionally trained doctors of St. Peter's Hospital that, by golly, the same medicine I worm my horse with would be great on patients with COVID-19. What were they thinking? But we have seen him and his colleagues practicing health care statewide already by telling our local health officials not to tell the public certain things that might be pesky to think about. Knudsen and crew know what's best for us.

Back to his office to water his law tree with its special branches. Sometimes he gets carried away and prunes the tree more to his liking. Remember the time someone brandished a gun (no permit) in a public bar and Ol' Law & Order Knudsen: no problem there, good buddy. Heck, it's only a loaded gun where liquor is served.

But the most impressive possession is his big box of erasers. And what does he use those for? Glad you ask. Erase the facts, something the GOP can't handle. Their Exulted Ruler says the election was rigged, but no proof was found. No proof, but erase election laws that help people vote. Don't like history — erase. School books should all start with "Once upon a time ..." (sounds of heavy erasing) and should end with "We all lived happily ever after."

Thomas E. Barrett
Bozeman