I'm writing to politely remind Montanans that our attorney general's office continues to wade into culture wars, distracting from the issues, and encouraging frontier behavior more suited to a cowboy film than real life.The latest face-palming event is the failure of Attorney General Austin Knudsen to file charges against a Helena man who threatened restaurant employees with a handgun last year.As detailed by reports in the Helena Independent Record, Attorney General Knudsen actually directed county officials not to pursue charges in the case where employees were shoved and punched by a man upset over a COVID-19 mask mandate. The man went on to flash a handgun and directly threaten them with it. In my opinion, the last thing we need to do is encourage citizens to pull guns on restaurant staff and threaten service workers. Their jobs are difficult enough.I'm saddened that our state's top attorney continues to distract his constituents by wading into culture wars and wasting his time supporting overtly political issues.Please vote this guy out of office next time. Matthew StandalBozeman