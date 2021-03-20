In our Montana Legislature, Senate Bill 260 is atrocious. If passed, this bill could cost Montana hundreds of millions of dollars. Similar bills have been enacted in other states, only to be repealed a few years later because they are so very costly to the states.
Similar bills have also been introduced in past Montana legislative sessions and voted down because the legislators recognized this financial harm that would deplete the coffers.
SB 260 is an attempt to grossly expand government compensation requirements to property owners far beyond what is required in the U.S. and Montana constitutions. SB 260 would force the state to compensate property owners whenever a regulation or law devalues by 25% any of their property — and the list of what is property is exceptionally extensive. Someone on the receiving end of such a law might like the idea, but the reality is destructive to the state.
The bill will result in endless lawsuits against the state of Montana, financially devastate the state, and result in the elimination of many regulations. SB 260 requires compensation regardless of the need for the regulation or law to protect public health, safety, welfare, or neighboring property owners or state interests.
SB 260 is horrendous and dreadful for the state of Montana.
Educate yourself and contact your legislators.
