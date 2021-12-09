Letter to the editor: As Bozeman grows, city should think more about water Thyrza Zabriskie Dec 9, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save As I look out my windows at the Bridgers with only a smattering of snow in early December, my thoughts go to the recent headline ‘Large Blank Canvas.'Yet another developer is on the way to build yet more homes, stores etc. south of town near Stucky Road!From where is the water to come in order to supply these buildings as well as the unfinished apartments in Bozeman? There will be more showers, dishwashers, toilets, etc. to use precious water daily during these times of drought in our valley! I believe I am not the only person scared of this aspect of our future as Bozeman grows even larger.Please, city staff and commissioners, think about our water — without which nothing can live! Thyrza ZabriskieBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bozeman Building Industry Commissioner Etc. South Shower Staff Large Blank Canvas Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Evans, Wyatt Michael Posted: 1 a.m. Letter to the editor: Will the Supreme Court usher in the era of Jane Crow? Posted: 12 a.m. Gallatin County Commission to consider annexing land for development in Belgrade Posted: 5:30 p.m. Letter to the editor: A perfect solution for protecting the Gallatin River Posted: Dec. 8, 2021 Letter to the editor: We can't forget the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor Posted: Dec. 8, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Are you worried about the rise of the omicron variant? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back