Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


As I look out my windows at the Bridgers with only a smattering of snow in early December, my thoughts go to the recent headline ‘Large Blank Canvas.'

Yet another developer is on the way to build yet more homes, stores etc. south of town near Stucky Road!

From where is the water to come in order to supply these buildings as well as the unfinished apartments in Bozeman? There will be more showers, dishwashers, toilets, etc. to use precious water daily during these times of drought in our valley!

I believe I am not the only person scared of this aspect of our future as Bozeman grows even larger.

Please, city staff and commissioners, think about our water — without which nothing can live!

Thyrza Zabriskie

Bozeman

Tags

Letter Policy

The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe