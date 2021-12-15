Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The fact that an elected official to such a position as Ms. Arntzen has infused her politics into the most basic needs of our future generations is no less than criminal. She and her ilk possess the same attitude toward necessary institutions of the people which resulted in the undermining of the USPS. My guess is that she'd be in agreement with the privatization of our educational system.

When a list of names such as signed that letter to her speak? We the people should certainly take note.

The education of our children has historically taken a back seat to such spending as our military budget, as her election campaign! Such warped and skewed priorities and lack of vital management exemplified by Ms. Arntzen have no place in the education of our most vital citizens. Her personal politics have no place as far as such a vital necessity of the people is concerned!

Mark Murphy, 

Livingston 

Tags

Letter Policy

The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe