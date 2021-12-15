Letter to the editor: Arntzen's infusion of politics no less than criminal Mark Murphy Dec 15, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The fact that an elected official to such a position as Ms. Arntzen has infused her politics into the most basic needs of our future generations is no less than criminal. She and her ilk possess the same attitude toward necessary institutions of the people which resulted in the undermining of the USPS. My guess is that she'd be in agreement with the privatization of our educational system.When a list of names such as signed that letter to her speak? We the people should certainly take note. The education of our children has historically taken a back seat to such spending as our military budget, as her election campaign! Such warped and skewed priorities and lack of vital management exemplified by Ms. Arntzen have no place in the education of our most vital citizens. Her personal politics have no place as far as such a vital necessity of the people is concerned! Mark Murphy, Livingston Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Arntzen Politics Lack Priority Criminal Education People Attitude Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Gallatin River a priceless resource, needs protection Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: City was less than transparent on fire station move Posted: Dec. 14, 2021 Letter to the editor: New ways to improve wolf management in Montana Posted: Dec. 14, 2021 Protesters push against logging in popular area south of Bozeman Posted: Dec. 13, 2021 Report: NorthWestern Energy violated two rules in dam malfunction Posted: Dec. 13, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you agree with school leaders' criticism of state Superintendent Elsie Arntzen? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back