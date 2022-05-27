Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen is recommending to lower school counselor to student ratios. As a mental health provider, I can't help but see this recommendation as irresponsible, upsetting, and uninformed. At a time when youth are experiencing a mental health crisis, there should be anything but decreased ratios in schools.
The nation is seeing unprecedented numbers of children experiencing anxiety, depression, and suicidality. According to The National Survey of Children’s Health's (NSCH) data brief in 2020, between 2007 and 2019, adolescent depression and suicidality increased 60%. Montana's Office of Public Instruction's own 2021 survey showed that more than 40% of high school students reported feeling depressed and nearly 22% seriously considered suicide, with 10% attempting suicide in 2021. Montana's health care providers, let alone the country's, simply are not equipped to meet this demand. Arntzen herself was quoted in February 2022 thanking school counselors for all they do for the mental health of students. Yet her recommendation is in direct opposition to this public acknowledgement.
The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatrists (AACAP), and the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) all advocate for increased mental health services in our schools to address suicide prevention, school safety, and support for students. If anything, we desperately need more funding for mental health services, not less, particularly in a state like Montana where a recommendation like this unfairly targets rural youth who have less access to mental health support already, and are at a greater risk for suicide.
School counselors provide access. School counselors build relationships. School counselors are often the first line of defense in identifying and addressing the social-emotional needs of students. Schools are a place for prevention.
Our youth need more support now than ever before.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.