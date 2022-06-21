A few days ago, a writer wrote in support of the concept of arming teachers, ending with the sentence “I strongly believe we can have safer classrooms with competent training of teachers.”
While the writer is entitled to his belief that teachers should or could be trained to make classrooms safer by use of firearms, my belief is that the entire concept of arming teachers is at least misguided and at the most, tragic and terrifying, and should not be considered as a tool to combat the proliferation of guns and the killing of students and teachers in schools across the United States.
A couple years ago when the school shooting of that day or that week caused the Trump and his minions to pontificate about arming teachers, I felt moved to respond, especially since I have a son who is a teacher in the Bozeman School District.
At that time Trump was president and he thought arming teachers was a good idea. My reaction was then and still is that there is no way that arming teachers is any kind of solution to the killing of students and teachers by armed shooters.
My response then and now is the same. “My son is a teacher and a good shot but the president, the NRA and anybody else who thinks arming teachers is a solution to stopping gun violence in our country is wrong on so many levels. For me the reason to not arm teachers is simple. My son should not be in the cross hairs of a shooter. Our society expects a lot from our schools and rightly so but this proposal is beyond ridiculous and in fact is immoral and degrading.”
