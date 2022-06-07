There’s an idea circulating on how to combat school shootings. “Arm the teachers!” As a former teacher, I'd like to play out that scenario.
Teacher, most of the time a woman in her 20s to 50s, acquires a gun — a handgun — and training in how to use it. She takes the gun to her classroom where she locks it in a locker or drawer. Is it loaded? Absolutely not. The key to that locker is on a lanyard around her neck, except for those times when she takes the lanyard off and puts it inside her desk drawer.
Now, an intruder enters her classroom armed with an assault rifle and wearing body armor. Does the teacher run to her desk to retrieve the key, unlock the locker, load the gun, and fire rounds in a classroom filled with kids who are running and screaming? Or is she already dead because she threw herself between the assailant and the children in her care?
Even if a teacher is fully trained, she’s not a soldier. She’s a caregiver. An educator. She became a teacher because she is a nurturer, not a warrior. These mindsets are polar opposites.
So unless we want to send fully armed soldiers in body armor into classrooms to teach our children, please refrain from repeating one of the dumbest ideas in a long history of dumb ideas.
