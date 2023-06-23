PERC columnists wrote on June 17, “Fix Cottonwood, increase native forest restoration.” Their title reminded me of the old saying, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
They attribute the smoke from recent wildfires to litigation and red tape preventing the Forest Service from “tackling the wildfire crisis.” Their article demonstrates a strong bias toward the traditional Forest Service paradigm of “Get out the cut.” The paradigm depends strongly on myths propagated by the forest products industry, and ignores decades of experience, intensive observation, and peer-reviewed science. I must suggest, as one who has studied forest ecology and served as a resource manager and interpreter in Yellowstone, that their view is misinformed and counter to numerous scientific studies of historic and recent wildfires.
Forest ecologist George Wuerthner writes in “Public forests should be carbon reserves,” that, “Increasingly it is clear that the greatest value of our public forests might be to end all thinning/logging and protect them as carbon reserves.” He cites a 2018 AAAS study that logging and thinning projects contributed more CO2 emissions in Oregon than those from all the cars, airplanes, and industrial sources in the state. He concludes, “Setting aside all public forests as carbon reserves is easily the highest and best use of these public lands.” The article can be reached at https://www.thewildlifenews.com/2018/06/12/public-forests-should-be-carbon-reserves/.
Tufts professor emeritus William R. Moomaw and others write that proforestation — growing existing forests to their ecological potential — mitigates climate change and serves the greatest good. They point out that intact and older forests annually sequester large quantities of CO2, above and below ground, for long periods of time. U.S. temperate and boreal forests remove enough CO2 to reduce national net emissions by 11%.
Norman Bishop
Bozeman
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.