I find it highly questionable that another massive, sprawling high-density development off Kagy Boulevard and South 19th Avenue involving a campaign donor (Intrinsik Architecture) to both Cyndy Andrus’s 2019 and Terry Cunningham’s 2021 mayoral campaigns gets approved. Although not easy to access, their list of donors, and the companies they are affiliated with, are publicly available through the Campaign Electronic Reporting System. It seems to me that the real estate developers and property management companies who donate to their campaigns reap all the financial gain from this endless development, while the residents and homeowners bear all the costs in terms of higher property taxes, increased noise, crime, traffic, and environmental degradation and pollution.
If you are unhappy with this status quo and the false choice presented to us that endless growth is inevitable and somehow benefits us all, there is another candidate for mayor that I trust to restore integrity to a broken and corrupted real estate development process, while putting a check on the growth that is disrupting our lives. In exchanges with John, he has expressed the willingness to find ways to reign in unchecked growth that is not only impacting the environment but our quality of life. Moreover, instead of selling us out to the highest bidder like Andrus and Cunningham, John has actually taken on powerful and wealthy interests by holding the Yellowstone Club accountable for polluting our beloved Gallatin River and challenged the predatory practices of United Healthcare. He has the legal acumen and background to navigate a system that privileges the wealthy over working class people and families.
Reach out to John and you will find a thoughtful and responsive candidate that listens instead of candidates who don’t respond, are too busy giving their time to developer donors or dismiss, mock your concerns.
Ken Silvestri
Bozeman
