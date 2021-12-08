Letter to the editor: Appreciating the values of America, free society Anna Shchemelinin Dec 8, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I'm an immigrant from the USSR, a citizen of the USA. I grew up in the birthplace of a truly democratic socialist society in which "Everyone Is Equal, but Some Are More Equal than Others," a society in which individualism and freedom were dirty words because they represented an "oppressive culture of capitalist America."This Thanksgiving, I want to thank the USA. I'm thankful for the USA for liberating my motherland from socialist slavery. I'm thankful for Americans whose genuine smiles and silly questions helped me and many other immigrants like me endure and overcome the hardships of learning how to live free in a free society. I'm thankful for the USA for demonstrating to the world that individualism, emphasis on individual liberties, the choice of individuals to act and take risks is a key to the success of a society. This is what made the USA exceptionally better than others.I'm thankful for Americans who reject collectivism, the ideological foundation of socialism, communism, Maoism, nazism, religious radicalism, and every other type of fascism. American people helped me and many other immigrants learn to appreciate the values of a free society and enjoy our liberties even when we have to take personal responsibility for consequences of our wrong choices.It's not easy to teach a slave to become free, but it's impossible to enslave free men who refuse to be enslaved. American helped us to free ourselves. Now we will do whatever it takes not to let Americans fall into the trap of slavery, no matter how safe, compassionate, inclusive, and fair this slavery advertises itself. Anna Shchemelinin, Bozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Usa Liberty Immigrant American Politics Philosophy History Sociology Society Slavery Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Guest column: The illusion of free stuff from the government Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: We can't forget the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: City of Bozeman should adopt CEDAW resolution Posted: 12 a.m. High-density housing development near Belgrade hits speedbump Posted: 6 p.m. Leaders of Montana's largest school districts send letter of no confidence to state superintendent Posted: 5:30 p.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Are you worried about the rise of the omicron variant? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back