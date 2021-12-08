Support Local Journalism


I'm an immigrant from the USSR, a citizen of the USA. I grew up in the birthplace of a truly democratic socialist society in which "Everyone Is Equal, but Some Are More Equal than Others," a society in which individualism and freedom were dirty words because they represented an "oppressive culture of capitalist America."

This Thanksgiving, I want to thank the USA. I'm thankful for the USA for liberating my motherland from socialist slavery. I'm thankful for Americans whose genuine smiles and silly questions helped me and many other immigrants like me endure and overcome the hardships of learning how to live free in a free society. I'm thankful for the USA for demonstrating to the world that individualism, emphasis on individual liberties, the choice of individuals to act and take risks is a key to the success of a society. This is what made the USA exceptionally better than others.

I'm thankful for Americans who reject collectivism, the ideological foundation of socialism, communism, Maoism, nazism, religious radicalism, and every other type of fascism.

American people helped me and many other immigrants learn to appreciate the values of a free society and enjoy our liberties even when we have to take personal responsibility for consequences of our wrong choices.

It's not easy to teach a slave to become free, but it's impossible to enslave free men who refuse to be enslaved. American helped us to free ourselves. Now we will do whatever it takes not to let Americans fall into the trap of slavery, no matter how safe, compassionate, inclusive, and fair this slavery advertises itself.

Anna Shchemelinin, 

Bozeman

