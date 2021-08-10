Letter to the editor: Appalled at city's continued approval of subdivisions Tim Crawford Aug 10, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save As a member of a family ranching for more than 140 years, I am appalled at Bozeman’s continued passage of subdivisions in a period of decreasing availability of an often finite supply of water. We always modify our number of cattle in response to availability of feed and water. Of course a family cannot ignore sustaining resources, as apparently can elected and salaried city managers.Addiction often results in truly stupid behavior. Addiction to growth apparently has similar reactions for those managing the fastest growing community, in whatever class. Perhaps the continued approval of permits for new subdivisions is of the same mind set of denial as shown to growing climate warmth. Can we not come together for common good instead of mutual self-destruction? Tim CrawfordBelgrade Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Addiction Approval Availability Subdivision Sociology Psychology City Manager Bozeman Reaction Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Senators should put carbon pricing in budget bill Posted: 12 a.m. Clubs, Sunday, August 8, 2021 Posted: Aug. 8, 2021 Letter to the editor: Reforming filibuster rule would restore democracy Posted: Aug. 8, 2021 Letter to the editor: Objective must be a zero-carbon emission economy Posted: Aug. 7, 2021 Letter to the editor: Commission should research projects already completed Posted: Aug. 7, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Should Montana State University require masks on campus? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back