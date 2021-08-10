Support Local Journalism


As a member of a family ranching for more than 140 years, I am appalled at Bozeman’s continued passage of subdivisions in a period of decreasing availability of an often finite supply of water. We always modify our number of cattle in response to availability of feed and water. Of course a family cannot ignore sustaining resources, as apparently can elected and salaried city managers.

Addiction often results in truly stupid behavior. Addiction to growth apparently has similar reactions for those managing the fastest growing community, in whatever class.

Perhaps the continued approval of permits for new subdivisions is of the same mind set of denial as shown to growing climate warmth. Can we not come together for common good instead of mutual self-destruction?

Tim Crawford

Belgrade

