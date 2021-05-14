If you enjoy the open agricultural land just south of town on 19th, where elk migrate in the winter and deer abound, if you enjoy driving Fowler Lane to relax and view land in crop production and cattle and horses grazing, do know that with the current housing frenzy, your city planners, zoning committee and city commissioners are giving it away. The city plan is for the open land south of Stucky and west to Fowler Lane to become high density, mostly apartments and condos, as you already see east of 19th.
Fowler Lane is an agricultural area with major wildlife corridors. Bozeman 2020 Community Plan (p. 46) states: “to achieve: preserving open space, agricultural lands, wildlife habitat, and water resources; Opportunities for agriculture, industry, and business, while minimizing conflict between adjacent land uses.”
Instead of following their own community-supported policies, the city commissioners voted to give the out-of-state developer high-density designation, 25 units per acre on land that is designated rural, and one home per 20 acres. Commissioner Magic was the only one voting against high-density development. She is not frenzied into the mentality of build, build, and build while losing our agricultural land and wildlife habitat.
Bozeman Community Plan (p. 30) states “N-2.2 Revise the zoning map to support higher intensity residential districts near schools, services, and transportation.” Fowler Lane is a gravel road. There are no sidewalks, no bike lanes, and no multiple use trails on Fowler Lane, Blackwood Road, Patterson Road or Stucky Road. All residents from this newly approved, high-density Buffalo Run development must drive a vehicle to town for any services.
A single-family home development that blends into the rural area and lifestyle would have been a much better option than multilevel apartments sitting in the middle of active agricultural land.