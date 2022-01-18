Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The lamentations and frustrations about wolves may be misdirected and don't reflect that 1) Montana's guides leading conga lines of horses sagging under the weight of Connecticut bond traders and horn hunters deplete his elk protein supply with abandon every season 2) Modern day hunters rarely go deep, scentless and quiet. Killing an elk isn't turning on Netflix. 3) The whole country "owns" wolves on federal land and, it turns out, actually pay more than we Montanans for the real estate wherein the elk and wolves duke it out for survival.

I am a retired gun and recurve bow hunter and the anti-wolf people sometimes sound like they got "the wrong guy." Get in shape, go deep, push back against the Guide/Industrial complex that depletes our elk, and remember we are actually subsidized on much of the land we hunt on by our fellow American taxpayers. And good hunting!

William Jones

Bozeman

Tags

Letter Policy

The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe