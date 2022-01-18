Letter to the editor: Anti-wolf arguments misguided, lacking context William Jones Jan 18, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The lamentations and frustrations about wolves may be misdirected and don't reflect that 1) Montana's guides leading conga lines of horses sagging under the weight of Connecticut bond traders and horn hunters deplete his elk protein supply with abandon every season 2) Modern day hunters rarely go deep, scentless and quiet. Killing an elk isn't turning on Netflix. 3) The whole country "owns" wolves on federal land and, it turns out, actually pay more than we Montanans for the real estate wherein the elk and wolves duke it out for survival. I am a retired gun and recurve bow hunter and the anti-wolf people sometimes sound like they got "the wrong guy." Get in shape, go deep, push back against the Guide/Industrial complex that depletes our elk, and remember we are actually subsidized on much of the land we hunt on by our fellow American taxpayers. And good hunting! William JonesBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Hunter Wolf Elk Hunting Zoology Weaponry Politics Frustration Complex Bow Lamentation Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Streamline bus service a huge asset to the community Posted: 12 a.m. Guest column: Embracing and protecting human dignity, civil rights Posted: 12 a.m. Wildlife crossings, the Wyoming way: How a fiscally conservative state with a wildlife-oriented culture has emerged as a leader in efforts to make roads safer for animals and motorists Posted: 12 a.m. Judge orders USFWS to re-examine bison ruling Posted: Jan. 17, 2022 Editorial: Montana is pushing the limits of wolf hunting Posted: Jan. 16, 2022 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Was the city right to approve the zoning and annexation for the Canyon Gate development? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back