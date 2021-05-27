Support Local Journalism


On my walk May 21, 2021, I headed out to the peninsula on the north shore of the pond in Bozeman Pond Park. There was a fluttering of wings and some color. The yellow-rumped warbler could "fly," but was caught in something and would drop down below the pond edge out of sight, then struggle up and away, then drop, again. I "reeled" it in on the monofilament (fishing line) it had caught around it until I could gently pick it up. I held the bird, saw that one strand of line seemed to form a loop around the wings and, on instinct, I cut through the line with my teeth. I pulled the line free, then put the bird on the ground. It flew off immediately, appearing to be uninjured.

When I walk, I carry two bags — one for trash and one for recyclables. I find so much monofilament around that park and others and it really angers me. The line the warbler was caught in was long and ran out to a couple of small branches floating in the water. As I pulled it in, there was a sinker, a hook and debris caught on them.

This wasn't a case for letting nature take its course, because it was human carelessness/thoughtlessness that was possibly going to kill that bird. I would have left the bird if it had fallen from a nest or been injured by a predator or similar. But this was human-caused. I ask all anglers, especially those in our incredible city parks, to be responsible and make sure whatever you take with you for fishing, you either take with you when you leave, or dispose of it properly. Do not leave hooks, line, or other materials that could cause injury or death to wildlife.

Neysa Dickey 

Bozeman

