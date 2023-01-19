Article II, Sec. 1 of the U.S. Constitution provides that states may “appoint” Presidential electors, “…in such manner as the legislature thereof may direct…” Right-wing pundits cite Article II as justification for altering 50 existing state laws that make voters the determiners of presidential electors. They want to change laws so that state legislatures may overrule the voting plurality.
This ultra-conservative position is unconstitutional:
1. The 14th Amendment, sec. 2, recognized a, “…right to vote … for the choice of electors for the President…” Accordingly, state legislatures may decide the manner of appointing electors (Art. II), but they may do so only if the manner chosen does not overrule the voters’ choice.
2. State legislatures may not make a judicial evidential decision that a presidential election outcome is invalid based upon a conclusion of election irregularities, etc. Those are judicial determinations for federal courts under Art. III, Sec. 2 of the Constitution.
3. Art. IV, Sec.4 provides that, “The United States shall guarantee to every state in this union a republican form of government.” The right to vote for presidential electors, recognized in 1867, by the 14th Amendment, clearly implies that a republican form of government includes the right to vote, and to have those votes actuated for the presidential elector/candidate the voters select. Anything less is not a republican form of government.
4. 14th Amendment, Sec. 1 states that, “No state shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States, nor deprive any person of…liberty…without due process of law…” Sec. 2’s “right to vote” for presidential electors created a U.S. citizenship privilege which state laws may not abridge by negating electors chosen by the voters. The “liberty” of the voters to choose electors cannot be taken away by state legislative fiat.
Jerome S. Kalur
Bozeman
