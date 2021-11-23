Letter to the editor: An ongoing circus aiding the demise of democracy Jerrold E. Johnson Nov 23, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Having just turned 89 with perhaps five years to go, why should I care anymore — but I do. Einstein once said, “I fear the day that technology will surpass our human interaction. The world will have a generation of idiots.” We are inundated with false information from social media, which large portions of the public believe. The Republicans obstruct progress, and support insurrection, too cowardly to deny Trump’s “big lie.” Democrats quarrel about national needs while America rushes toward dictatorship with democracy’s demise — all while we ensure Earth’s destruction by ignoring climate change.Our infrastructure quality is 13th in the world, 35th out of 37 in childhood education investment. We spend the most on health care with worse outcomes than 11 high income nations, are the only one of 41 in not providing paid family leave. We have the most unequal society of all developed nations. We are the richest country with the biggest gap, the 50 wealthiest having more than the bottom 50% — 165 million people — yet one in five children go to bed hungry. Montana receives the highest federal aid as a share of state revenue rates and Republican states generally receive the most welfare. Yet our junior Senator Daines whines about socialism. He ignores Lincoln’s Gettysburg address — ”this government is of the people, by the people, for the people—." Our bullheaded governor seems bent on being remembered for making Montana No. 1 in COVID-19 deaths and new cases per 100,000, whereas mandating masks and vaccine would steadily get life back to normal. Rosendale is being sued for using NRA to fund his campaign through a shell corporation. Alas, we voted them in. Another Einstein quote seems appropriate, “Don’t blame a clown for acting like a clown, and blame yourself for going to the circus.” Jerrold E. JohnsonBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Montana Government Politics Republicans Country Democrats Insurrection Progress Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Nemes, Hazel Mary Barclay Posted: 1 a.m. Letter to the editor: Editorial board swings and misses on the Madison Posted: 12 a.m. Guest column: Bozeman could be a welcoming home for refugees Posted: 12 a.m. America as a beacon of good character Posted: Nov. 21, 2021 Letter to the editor: Compromise an important part of governing our nation Posted: Nov. 21, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll What is the most essential Thanksgiving side dish? You voted: Mashed potatoes Stuffing Mac and cheese Rolls Green beans Vote View Results Back