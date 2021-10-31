Letter to the editor: An economic case for the affordable housing levy Ken Silvestri Oct 31, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save While I believe in the moral case for providing affordable housing for middle-class and working families, I know there are those who are “anti-socialism,” unwilling to support paying more in property taxes to “pay someone else’s mortgage.” It doesn’t take a Harvard-trained economist to see that the price of houses has far exceeded the median-annual income of people living in our community, which, in turn, creates a major housing insecurity problem. Since the Republican state Legislature and governor, who tend to side mostly with big businesses and industry over working families, took away inclusionary zoning, one of the city’s only tools to provide affordable housing, the problem is going to get even worse.Yet, that housing insecurity problem becomes everyone’s problem when there is a worker shortage and not enough people to teach children, landscape your yard, fix your plumbing, serve you food at your favorite restaurant, provide health care, and provide day care. Or, all these providers of goods and services have to keep raising wages to keep up with housing costs, which is probably not sustainable for their operating budgets. Because of this worker shortage due to lack of affordable housing, local businesses will likely raise prices and result in you paying more for goods and services. Therefore, in the end, you will probably pay significantly more for those goods and services than you will in additional property taxes ($33-$67 per year). We can continue on the path we are on and be a community that only entitled trust-funders can afford. However, I highly doubt those people are going to work in jobs that support and enrich our community, they will be too busy spending their family’s wealth on ski passes, sushi, yoga, and overpriced lattes. Ken SilvestriBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Insecurity Housing Economics Finance Commerce Funder Economist Price Shortage Trust Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Vote down Gallatin County's courts building bond Posted: 12:15 a.m. People in business for Oct. 31, 2021 Posted: 12 a.m. Editorial: Bozeman School Board faces its most important task Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Nothing is more powerful than your vote, so use it Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Housing levy isn't the right fix for city of Bozeman Posted: 12 a.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Who will win the World Series? You voted: Atlanta Houston Vote View Results Back