In 1928, English author Virginia Woolf wrote:
“Then she got into the lift, for the good reason that the door stood open; and was shot smoothly upwards. The very fabric of life now, she thought as she rose, is magic. In the eighteenth century we knew how everything was done; but here I rise through the air; I listen to voices in America; I see men flying – but how it’s done I can't even begin to wonder. So my belief in magic returns.”
Despite America’s well-advertised search for knowledge through education and science, we live under a political and economic system that keeps us believing in magic. Today we know how elevators, radios and airplanes (mostly) work. But what about Microsoft’s operating system; covert military operations; bribes; political deals; racism; white collar crimes; financial instruments; voting machines; marketing psychology; and almost anything else that might help us judge for ourselves how we are being manipulated and bilked?
By law, we are kept from information that would help us build a rational, equitable and just society. Kept from us are VIP tax returns, records of private sector exploitation, embarrassing national “secrets,” negotiated settlements, grand jury deliberations, abuses by religious leaders, harmful trade practices, political agendas, identities of campaign donors as well as good examples from around the world (not to mention the weather in Canada). Absent the truth, we resort to conspiracy theories and to making stuff up. At least Q-Anon will tell us, even if it’s patently garbage. How would we be able to judge, anyway? Our ignorance is the goal.
“Then she opened her smart phone, for the good reason that she could. She sees the president telling her that the election was rigged. How it’s done she can’t even begin to wonder.”
Welcome to the magic of America.
