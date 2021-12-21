Support Local Journalism


“America is no longer a Christian nation.” - Vladimir Putin

Addressing a student panel in Russia, Americans should be alarmed that one of our foremost adversaries made this observation. This image, contrary to our history, is how the world now sees us.

At this time of year, in the midst of kindness and gift-giving, yet in the midst of our country’s abysmal political turmoil, it is high-time we reassess where we have come from, where we are going, and what went wrong.

It is undeniable that our roots lie in the tenets of Judeo-Christianity. Moses and the 10 Commandments are prominently displayed in Congress and the Supreme Court. The declaration “In God We Trust” is prominently displayed in both the United States House and Senate Chambers. Yet earlier this year, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) reacted to Rep. Greg Steube’s (R-Fla.) quoting the authority of the Bible: "What any religious tradition ascribes as God's will, has no concern of this Congress." It sent the clear message that Nadler in particular and the Democratic Party in general, have no interest or awareness of the connection between God and our nation’s heritage. Most references to God have been reduced to meaningless rhetoric, especially in congressional opening prayers and the oaths of office. Putting this in perspective, is this a factor, if not “the” factor, the closing of the door to God in our personal and public lives, behind the divisions and problems we now face?

Christmas is the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ. As the most influential person in history, his life and teaching have been a light to the world in the midst of the darkness. Today, however, he has been scorned and diminished by those who choose darkness over light. For America to survive, this must change.

Peter Arnone

Bozeman

