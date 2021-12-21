Letter to the editor: America's distancing itself from Jesus Christ Peter Arnone Dec 21, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save “America is no longer a Christian nation.” - Vladimir PutinAddressing a student panel in Russia, Americans should be alarmed that one of our foremost adversaries made this observation. This image, contrary to our history, is how the world now sees us.At this time of year, in the midst of kindness and gift-giving, yet in the midst of our country’s abysmal political turmoil, it is high-time we reassess where we have come from, where we are going, and what went wrong. It is undeniable that our roots lie in the tenets of Judeo-Christianity. Moses and the 10 Commandments are prominently displayed in Congress and the Supreme Court. The declaration “In God We Trust” is prominently displayed in both the United States House and Senate Chambers. Yet earlier this year, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) reacted to Rep. Greg Steube’s (R-Fla.) quoting the authority of the Bible: "What any religious tradition ascribes as God's will, has no concern of this Congress." It sent the clear message that Nadler in particular and the Democratic Party in general, have no interest or awareness of the connection between God and our nation’s heritage. Most references to God have been reduced to meaningless rhetoric, especially in congressional opening prayers and the oaths of office. Putting this in perspective, is this a factor, if not “the” factor, the closing of the door to God in our personal and public lives, behind the divisions and problems we now face?Christmas is the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ. As the most influential person in history, his life and teaching have been a light to the world in the midst of the darkness. Today, however, he has been scorned and diminished by those who choose darkness over light. For America to survive, this must change. Peter ArnoneBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags America Jerrold Nadler Politics Christianity Institutes Democratic Party Nation American Greg Steube Senate Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Writer's concerns about refugees are misguided Posted: 12 a.m. Bridger Ski Foundation preparing for busy winter as Nordic skiing grows Posted: Dec. 20, 2021 56 brucellosis-free Yellowstone bison transferred to tribal lands in Washington, Oklahoma Posted: Dec. 20, 2021 Something needs to be done about the DMV. Posted: Dec. 20, 2021 Launch of new Montana voter system postponed Posted: Dec. 20, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Is the omicron variant of the coronavirus affecting your holiday plans? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back