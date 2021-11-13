Letter to the editor: Americans are rejecting the Democratic agenda Peter Arnone Nov 13, 2021 19 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save America’s wakeup call was answered this Election Day. The Democratic Party is on notice. Their Marxist agenda has been rejected. From Virginia to Washington to Bozeman, Americans are fed up. The tyranny and authoritarian overreach of far-left Democrats will no longer be tolerated. Their assault on our rights and freedom will be met head-on.A disgrace to our nation, our history and Constitution, our feckless president, Joe Biden, argued the United States is “on the right track” under his leadership. Yet polling from left-leaning NBC found 71% of Americans believe we are heading in the wrong direction. Even with television and newspaper media in Democratic pockets, as well as suffocating Big-Tech internet censorship, the truth will not be denied. The majority of Americans have had enough of the lies, the double-talk, and the divide-and-conquer tactics of Biden and the Democratic machine. Telling Americans the cost is “zero” for a multi-trillion dollar infrastructure bill is an insult to our intelligence. Begging OPEC nations to increase their oil production to control our rising gas prices, when less than a year ago we were energy independent, is a slap in the face. DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says “the border is secure.” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen denies IRS monitoring $600 bank transactions is spying on Americans. These people think we are idiots. And with rising food prices and inflation, the Biden administration can now be pegged as the worst in American history.Let’s be honest. Are we better off today than we were a year ago? The people of Virginia elected Republican Glenn Youngkin governor for a simple reason. Their children are theirs, not the state’s. And they are not domestic terrorists for protesting their children’s indoctrination into un-American race and gender ideologies. Bozeman’s left-wing city commissioners, school administrators and boards should take note. Peter ArnoneBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags American Democratic Party Politics Administrator Price Janet Yellen Commissioner Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Guest column: Bipartisan infrastructure bill is a big win for Montana families Posted: Nov. 13, 2021 Letter to the editor: Poor ballot design led to confusion for city voters Posted: Nov. 13, 2021 Letter to the editor: Gov. Gianforte woefully uninformed about COVID-19 Posted: Nov. 13, 2021 Letter to the editor: Why annihilate wolves when there are other options? Posted: Nov. 13, 2021 Montana final congressional district map headed to Secretary of State Posted: Nov. 12, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you agree with the congressional map chosen by the redistricting commission? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back