Letter to the editor: America totally mishandled Afghanistan departure

Hank Adams
Sep 14, 2021

I'm just a dumb Infantryman but what tactical genius pulls the military out before U.S. civilians, Allies and Afghan partners? Who gives up the most secure and defensible airbase (Bagram) and chooses to conduct air evacuations at a non-secure airfield in the middle of a warzone? What was the plan to get American civilians and our Allies out of Afghanistan? Why would we pull American air support and abandon fighting Afghan Army forces?

If what we saw was planned by the Biden Administration, it is the worst plan ever developed by an American administration. We are forced to hope that the Taliban will allow thousands of American civilians to evacuate Afghanistan. We have no idea about the status of our Afghan partners and their families. We have stabbed our allies in the back, it is doubtful that we can regain their trust for many years.

Woke General Milley was more interested in forcing critical race theory on our military than what was happening in Afghanistan or developing a viable evacuation plan. Milley should either resign or be fired. We are dealing with an incompetent administration that is more interested in "optics" than reality. Many of us believed that we should get out of Afghanistan. We wanted a planned action with conditions that would prevent what we are witnessing now a chaotic potential bloodbath.

We need to send in enough Military Forces to secure our people, Allies and Afghan partners. We need to go outside the Kabul Airport and pick up our people just like the British and French did. We need to tell the Taliban we are not leaving until we get all our people, Allies and Afghan partners out.

Retired Lt. Col. Hank Adams
Bozeman