Eighty to ninety percent of general elections are now “safe” for one party due to gerrymandering. That’s how 94% of incumbents get reelected despite Congress having an approval rating in the teens. This means 39 out of 50 states are being governed by a single party.
In order to strengthen our democracy it's time to reject Left and Right labels and seriously consider supporting a third party. Not just any party but a NEW KIND of party that:
wants to work for real change beginning at the LOCAL level in every community.
will focus voting reform efforts on HOW we vote, i.e. alternatives like Ranked Choice Voting, Approval Voting, Star Voting, etc.
supports LOCAL leaders who want to continue developing their emotional intelligence. Leaders with this quality are more resilient and accepting of feedback, thus rendering them effective listeners and open to change.
Please try to refrain from laughing too hard at what you might think is a pipe dream. It’s not. These tenets are the very foundation of the new Forward Party. This party is real and is gaining momentum every day.
The Forward Party believes that “the rigid, top-down, one-size-fits-all platforms of our outdated political parties are drifting toward the fringes, making solutions impossible”. Leaders in Florida, Colorado, and Connecticut have already begun to publicly affiliate as a “Forward Republican and Forward Democrat because Forwardists don’t reach across the aisle, we ARE the aisle. The Forward Party invites all sides to reject the political extremes and join us in that aisle so that we, together, can move Forward.