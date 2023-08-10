Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Eighty to ninety percent of general elections are now “safe” for one party due to gerrymandering. That’s how 94% of incumbents get reelected despite Congress having an approval rating in the teens. This means 39 out of 50 states are being governed by a single party.

In order to strengthen our democracy it's time to reject Left and Right labels and seriously consider supporting a third party. Not just any party but a NEW KIND of party that:

  • wants to work for real change beginning at the LOCAL level in every community.
  • will focus voting reform efforts on HOW we vote, i.e. alternatives like Ranked Choice Voting, Approval Voting, Star Voting, etc.
  • supports LOCAL leaders who want to continue developing their emotional intelligence. Leaders with this quality are more resilient and accepting of feedback, thus rendering them effective listeners and open to change.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you