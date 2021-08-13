Letter to the editor: America must restore the core values of our nation Jack Levitt Aug 13, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save American society today reveals we have forgotten what makes a nation healthy and strong is shared experience and mutual commitment.Our great civic institutions are riddled with scandal. Debate, which is meant to bring light and not heat, has disintegrated into hurled insults, negative campaigns, and despicable memes on social media. Self-absorbed individuals ignore others. We no longer love our neighbors. We fear them. Trust in society is crumbling. More than ever, America needs to restore the core values of our nation: liberty, justice, self-government, equality, individualism, and unity. These values are not reestablished by leaders or institutions, but by individuals.“We the People” must act out our beliefs and aspirations in our daily lives if we are to restore our core values and bring back moral standards shared by all citizens. Jack LevittBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags America Value Politics Physics Sociology Nation Core Individual Institution Aspiration Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Gutkoski was a tenacious conservation advocate Posted: 12 a.m. Editorial: Gov. Gianforte can do more to urge Montanans to get vaccinated. And he should. Posted: 12 a.m. Guest column: Offering free school meals the right thing to do Posted: 12 a.m. Bozeman tops 50,000 people; Gallatin County leads Montana in population growth Posted: 5:30 p.m. Bozeman commission approves board consolidation plan Posted: 5 p.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Should Montana State University require masks on campus? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back