American society today reveals we have forgotten what makes a nation healthy and strong is shared experience and mutual commitment.

Our great civic institutions are riddled with scandal. Debate, which is meant to bring light and not heat, has disintegrated into hurled insults, negative campaigns, and despicable memes on social media. Self-absorbed individuals ignore others. We no longer love our neighbors. We fear them. Trust in society is crumbling.

More than ever, America needs to restore the core values of our nation: liberty, justice, self-government, equality, individualism, and unity. These values are not reestablished by leaders or institutions, but by individuals.

“We the People” must act out our beliefs and aspirations in our daily lives if we are to restore our core values and bring back moral standards shared by all citizens.

Jack Levitt

Bozeman

