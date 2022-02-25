The oath our armed service members take to defend with their lives should always be a two way oath. We as responsible and well informed citizens tacitly swear to make certain that their sacrifices will be true to our most sacred values as a democratic nation.
Because of my oath to our armed services, and dating back to the Vietnam War, I have opposed most of our military conflicts throughout my lifetime. But today I am willing to ask our government and military to forcefully intervene on behalf of Ukraine. I do so because Ukraine's aspiration to finally free itself from the historical enslavement of the communist Soviet Union, and now oligarchical Russia, resonates deeply with my love and understanding of our own American story these past 230 plus years. In other words, if not Ukraine then where? Where do we legitimately represent (and defend) liberty and freedom for the common man, woman and child across the globe, and not just pursue the geo-economic interests of an empire?
We are still a democratic experiment with a lot of domestic historical baggage to work on. But having personally witnessed life in such countries as Turkey, Venezuela, Mexico, Haiti and Guatemala I can tell you with confidence we are truly the world's strongest, best hope for the sanctity of the individual life; current and yet unborn.
Please take the time to study Soviet/Russian/Ukraine history. And while you're at it reflect upon who we are and should be to ourselves, our children and the rest of humanity.
