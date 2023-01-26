Headlines today on 1/22 again make me so upset, “MT Proposes Restricting Medicaid Funded Abortion.” First of all, Montana is not proposing this, a small group of conservative elites are — none of which believe we all have a right to choose.
Why don’t they have to tell why they are forcing this issue on us all? “They” don’t want taxes to support safe ways to practice birth control such as the daily pill, the IUD or the patch or support sex education through the schools and Planned Parenthood (which does so much to educate and help men and women be responsible citizens). Pregnancy happens and not always because a couple wants to have a child. Wouldn’t it be wonderful if that were the case — but let’s get real! All of you who support these abortion and birth control restrictions are contributing to our welfare system. When our society forces a woman to bear a child that she or her partner are not ready to support — it becomes a financial and mental health problem.
I’d much rather have my taxes allow a woman to make a private decision to responsibly abort than support her and a child for 18 years if bearing a child forces her into a financially burdensome life.
Pat McHenry
Bozeman
