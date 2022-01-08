Letter to the editor: All we hear from Daines is blame, not solutions Austin Carter Jan 8, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Senator Daines’ recent diatribe about the connection of inflation to the Build Back Better Act, published in the Chronicle, deserves some response.First, he blames rising inflation on Biden’s agenda of social and infrastructure spending. In reality, the president has little to do with economic slumps or booms. Inflation is caused by a number of factors, little of which are within the Biden Administration’s control. A two-year pandemic that continues and a broken global supply chain are a couple that come to mind. It’s called the free market system. If it costs more to get it to you, the more it costs you at market. Daines should be aware of these factors as he spent years as a Proctor and Gamble corporate executive, opening new factories in China. The world is suffering from higher costs, not just Montana. He simply wanted to link higher Christmas ham prices to Biden personally. It was a “ham-handed” attempt. Then, he says that BBB will fuel the situation into a “dumpster fire.” Maybe. But Daines is not the last word in economics. I agree current prices are too high, but in his lament about the average Montanan wallet, Daines offers little in the way of real solutions to keep cash in those wallets. He only offers impending fiscal nightmares if we actually address issues such as climate crisis funding, child tax credits, improved health and prescription drug plans, universal preschool, and tax inequality in America. He had no such qualms voting for Trump’s tax cuts for wealthy donors and corporations four years ago. Way to man the common-man barricades senator! That money will trickle down any day now.Got a solution to the problems afflicting America, including inflation? Then put it forward. But all I hear from Daines is blame. Austin Carter, Bozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Daines Inflation Economics Wallet Current Price Inequality Plan Prescription Drug Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Loose voting rules make country vulnerable to fraud Posted: 12 a.m. Yellowstone Shortline Trail Project receives grant to design and install interpretive signs Posted: Jan. 7, 2022 Letter to the editor: PZP vaccinations are the answer for wild horses Posted: Jan. 7, 2022 Letter to the editor: Daines, Gianforte need to step up on vaccine push Posted: Jan. 7, 2022 Montana State University clears hurdle for a potential private hotel on campus Posted: Jan. 6, 2022 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Did you purchase cannabis products during the first week of recreational sales in Montana? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back