Trump wrote in a post on Saturday on Truth Social, December 3, 2022: “A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude [his false claim that the 2020 election was stolen from him] allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution.” But what about the President's Oath of Office: "I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States."
Nevertheless, Trump stated that he is running again for President. And MAGA people and others will vote for him? Where would our country be if he won? Why did the Founding Fathers write the Constitution after all? For it to be tossed aside by Trump's colossal ego? Wasn't it to create a democratic republic? During the Civil War, 110,000 Union soldiers were killed in battle; 224,580 died by disease; and 275,174 were wounded. Yet Confederate flags were seen in the crowd on Jan. 6. One flag was carried into the Capitol itself! And 405,000 Americans died in battles against Germany in WWII. Nonetheless, there were swastikas among the armed mob that stormed the Capitol, the mob that Trump urged to "take back your country." Did all these dead die in vain?
But Trump and his followers don't care about the rule of law and the peaceful transfer of power. All they want is power, power of the kind that the radical far right members of the House of Representatives want to yield. We should be thankful that the Senate is in Democrats' control — even by one vote — and that President Biden can wield a veto's rod. Saving our democracy is not up to grabs.
Jack Kligerman
Bozeman
