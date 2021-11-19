Letter to the editor: All members of the human race deserve compassion Theresa DaSilva Nov 19, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I am truly saddened and baffled by the ignorance and callousness that plagues this nation and has seemingly polarized Bozeman. Why are we still beating a dead horse? Every day Facebook battles rage, misinformation abounds and my neighbor tells me the vaccinated are all going to die. Fact the vaccine does not prevent you 100% from getting COVID-19, it merely lessens the effects. I am vaccinated, I got COVID-19 five months later, luckily I survived. I forced my children to follow suit. Do I know my decision is correct or have I condemned them to a life of health problems? No one can answer that for sure, too many variables and this virus does kill and spread at an alarming rate. I made the best decision for myself that I could, I researched and asked many questions. Yes, ultimately I got the vaccine. Does that make my decision right for my neighbor? Can we not live and let live, can we not respect and honor each other?I am so disheartened by the finger pointing and the name calling via the media, celebrities and society as a whole. Is this really what Bozeman has come to? Vaccinated or not, we all deserve health care and respect. For all those that have passed from this deadly disease preventable or not, I will grieve with you. For all the vaccinated and unvaccinated alike, I will pray for you. We are all of the human race and should have compassion, empathy and understanding for one another. This is Bozeman, the Big Sky, the last great place why are we not acting like it? We should all being lifting each other up rather than tearing each other apart. Compassion is as contagious as fear, have some! Theresa DaSilvaBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bozeman Compassion Neighbor Medicine Immunology Human Race Vaccine Pointing Callousness Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Kovatch, James Paul Posted: 1 a.m. Letter to the editor: Winks and nudges from Montana's state superintendent Posted: 12 a.m. Editorial: A better crisis response solution Posted: 12 a.m. Bozeman vaccine incentive program yields low turnout Posted: 4:45 p.m. Letter to the editor: Infrastructure bill will be helpful to all Montanans Posted: Nov. 18, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Will you get your children vaccinated against COVID-19? You voted: Yes No Unsure Vote View Results Back