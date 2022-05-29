I’ve had the pleasure of meeting Monica Tranel several times and have been moved by her passion for and knowledge of Montana, the people who live here and the Montana values that unite us regardless of political affiliation. I’ve been impressed by her command of critical issues like renewable energy, education, infrastructure, wildlife, rural communities and the increasingly chaotic economy. But in addition to the depth and breadth of her understanding of the issues impacting those of us who live here, I deeply appreciate her down-to-earth, no-nonsense work ethic. Growing up on a cattle ranch in Eastern Montana, she and her nine siblings learned the importance of family, hard work, community, commitment and working for the greater good. Those deeply rooted Montana values guided her as she worked through college and law school, rowing in two Olympics and successfully representing everyday Montanans against some of the world’s largest corporations. Those are values are her north star — they guide her campaign and will guide her as she represents the interests of Montanans in DC.
I am heartened and grateful that we have a strong slate of good candidates running for this district. Monica’s opponents are smart, dedicated individuals who have done important work in Montana. But I am convinced that Monica’s unique understanding of, and deeply-rooted connection to, the day-to-day challenges we’re confronting in Montana make her most qualified to successfully win the seat in November.
