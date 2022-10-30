What does aggressive behavior or distracted driving gain anyone? Every day we all face circumstances out of our control. Things you do control are how you drive, bike, walk, or roll. Yet rarely am I out and about and don’t see texting and driving, or flying through a yellow light to beat the red, or worse yet, flying through a red light because it just turned and cross traffic isn’t moving yet! Unfortunately, these behaviors apply to both cyclists and vehicles.
We all know these actions are wrong or even illegal! Yet they still happen! This is so unacceptable I cannot find words to adequately describe the wrongness! I believe the fact that it occurs is tacit community approval at the individual level. Is it wrong for everyone else, but ok for me? Am I too important to have community safety in mind when I drive, ride, or roll? What’s the worst that could happen? The worst is you kill someone or are killed yourself! As has recently happened in both Missoula and Bozeman. Aggressive behavior on our roads should be unacceptable to all of us! It proves nothing and risks everything.
Biking, walking, and rolling, or “Active Transportation” will continue to grow, vehicle congestion will to continue to increase. There will always be some tension between the two. However, if we the community continue to find it acceptable to drive distracted or aggressively as long as it doesn’t directly impact us, nothing is going to improve. Vehicles will get into accidents and active transportation users will continue to be killed or injured. Please hold yourself and those around you accountable. It is not worth a life to run a red light or blow through a stop sign, whether you are driving, pedaling, walking, or rolling.
Bruce Anderson
Bozeman
