Letter to the editor: Affordable housing levy worthy of your support Henry Happel Oct 28, 2021

The city commission is putting to the voters of Bozeman this fall a proposal for a very modest tax increase to fund affordable housing in the city. This initiative deserves our support.While the city's homeowners have seen their net worth swell, the average non-homeowner in the city has seen it become increasingly impossible to live here.The net worth of owned housing in Bozeman has more than doubled in the last ten years. The levy, if enacted, will cost that average homeowner about $60 per year, a minuscule amount by comparison. Passage of the city's initiative will make a statement that we, the citizens of Bozeman, seek to take care of our own. In part because of this, the initiative should enable the city to access not only government but also private funds so that the amount available to be spent on affordable housing will be a good multiple of the amount raised. Taking advantage of this opportunity is just good fiscal management.Leveraged levy money will make a difference for those least able to afford housing in Bozeman. A good estimate from HRDC (an excellent organization with a track record of producing results, not hype) suggests that over five years the levy could result in the development of almost 1,000 homes for families trying to live here on low wages.I urge you to support this initiative. Let's do this, Bozeman. Henry HappelBozeman