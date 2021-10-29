Letter to the editor: Affordable housing levy money can be spent wisely Scott Malloy Oct 29, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Most Bozeman residents, whether seeking housing for themselves or witnessing the inability of businesses to hire employees because of the lack of housing, recognize that our community’s housing situation has reached crisis levels.The community is rightfully concerned regarding the 7 mill community housing resolution and the lack of specificity for how funds are to be invested. While this wasn’t our process, to help demonstrate how these funds could positively impact community housing, HRDC has developed a recommendation to the city for a five-year investment strategy. This strategy, which can be found at www.thehrdc.org/policy outlines a plan to create 900 affordable rental and ownership homes that could serve an approximate 1,500 community members. The strategy calls for additional support to 4,000 community members through emergency programming, supportive services, homebuyer’s education and counseling, and down-payment assistance, and leverages nearly $230 million in private, federal, and state investment to create homes that people that live and work here can afford across the income spectrum.These recommendations demonstrate how mill funds could be used to address the needs identified in the city’s 2019 Housing Needs Assessment. In addition to an investment strategy, the plan further recommends processes for income targeting, competitive requests for proposals to ensure the best plans are funded, leveraging of resources, and an annual evaluation report for taxpayers. Housing is a complex issue, with solutions that are small, many, and varied and where no opportunities can be missed. In calling for a more innovative solution and additional study, we stand to miss an opportunity to support and leverage the efforts of housing developers and service providers, each doing what they can to address this critical community issue today.This letter was submitted on behalf of the HRDC Board of Directors. Scott MalloyBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Investment Strategy Plan Finance Economics Recommendation Money Income Housing Needs Assessment Fund Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Herrington the best candidate for municipal judge Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Cunningham a great leader for the city of Bozeman Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Wambsgans deserves vote in municipal judge race Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Serving the community with integrity, professionalism Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Pomeroy a proven asset on Bozeman City Commission Posted: 12 a.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll How will you vote on Gallatin County's courts building bond? You voted: For Against Undecided Vote View Results Back