Did anybody else puzzle over the aerial picture of the French town with the strange name in the Jan. 12 Chronicle’s “Today in History"? Why the 1953 aerial picture and what happened on that date to leave the destroyed Oradour-sur-Glane as a “testimony to its history”?
So I looked it up. Turns out that the critical date for that town was June 10, 1944. That is the date when a unit of the German Waffen-SS killed 642 men, women, and children with machine guns and fire and destroyed the town in retribution for the French Resistance in the area having captured one of their number. The military tribunal that tried the survivors of that unit convened on Jan. 12, 1953, which is surely not its most critical date, and President Charles de Gaulle later directed that the town be left as it was after the June 1944 atrocity as a memorial.
Talk about trivializing history. Did nobody at the Chronicle wonder about the picture, the date, and the caption — probably copied from some wire service — and why it was historical?
