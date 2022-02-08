This letter is in response to a recent guest column By Mike Garrity, Executive Director of the Alliance for the Wild Rockies. While he listed the challenges of advanced nuclear systems, he failed to address the advantages. Many of these designs are intended to address the very challenges he describes.
The first is cost. Small reactors hold the promise of components being produced in factories and transported to the site for assembly, significantly reducing cost. Their smaller size also allows them to be integrated more easily into electric grids, replacing coal plants for example.
The second is safety. The advanced systems can be designed to be self-protecting in response to accidents. The reactor shuts itself down and decay heat is removed by natural convective cooling, without need for electricity or active safety systems.
The reasons that sodium is a preferred coolant is that the system operates at atmospheric pressure, not requiring the thick-walled pressure vessels of current water-cooled systems. There is no rapid depressurization in the event of a leak. It is also safer for the operators and maintenance personnel; without pressure-driven release, sodium fires represent little hazard.
One way to reduce nuclear waste is to use the fuel much more efficiently, designing a “breed and burn” reactor core. Such is the case for the Proposed Natrium reactor to be built in Wyoming. There is still waste to be stored but it is of smaller volume and less radiotoxic.
Many initiatives being taken worldwide for development of advanced reactor systems. Their success is important to help secure a future of emission-free electricity generation.
