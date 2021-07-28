Letter to the editor: Address water issues before approving development Jack Avakian Jul 28, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Our Bozeman city commissioners need to stop the madness, no more development approvals until the water and other issues have been addressed. Water Restrictions for Bozeman, I have read this book before, actually I have lived this book before but it was called “Water Restrictions in California.” It did not end well in Cali and it will not end well in Bozeman. Full disclosure I am from Southern California (SoCal) before you dismiss me as some kook, please know that I, as well as many other people from SoCal, came here to escape the madness, not to change Montana/Bozeman to SoCal North, almost everybody came to Montana/Bozeman from somewhere else, even John Bozeman, just took me a little longer to get here.How can Bozeman commissioners tell residents to restrict water usage, and at the same time approve development of hundreds of new homes? All of these new homes are going to require huge amounts of water for construction, drinking, bathing, toilets, landscape, etc. well you get the picture, kind of seems like letting more people on the boat than we have lifeboats & life preservers for, the Titanic comes to mind. Commissioners, developers, city, county, school and state officials, and concerned citizens need to meet and come up with comprehensive development plans that not only includes new water sources, but plans that also address additional traffic, the need for green spaces, new schools, new fire stations, sports parks and wildlife corridors as well has trying to connect to existing biking and hiking trails.Again, stop the madness, no more development approvals until the water and other issues have been addressed. Working together will be the best chance to change the ending of this book! Jack AvakianBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bozeman Commissioner Law Sport Building Industry Transports Approval Madness Corridor Wildlife Fire Station Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Barth, Jerome Posted: 1 a.m. Letter to the editor: Speed limits on city streets often defy logic Posted: 12 a.m. Pandemic-induced passenger drop threatens federal money for West Yellowstone, Sidney airports Posted: 6 p.m. Water judge reappointed by Montana Supreme Court to serve in Bozeman Posted: 5:15 p.m. Scooters, an old horse and suspicious fiestaware: Police Reports for Monday, July 26 Posted: 4:45 p.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you agree with the city's decision to limit water use? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back