It was with great sadness that I watched the Montana Senate pass Senate Bill 169, a bill that adds to the identification requirements of voting by mail.
SB 169 will require that along with the ballot, a copy of voter identification be enclosed: driver's license, voting card, utility bill, etc. Montana has had no trouble with our signature matching and this is simply an excessive requirement. The difficulty of having voters understand and follow this is immense and may well lead to voter disenfranchisement. Many voters have no way to make copies and must take an extra step to vote. In addition, the election offices will have the burden of dealing with this additional identification required.
The Republicans like to speak about voter fraud with never an actual example. Please contact the House State Administration Committee and ask to have this bill tabled or voted down.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.