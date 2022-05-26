Bozeman and the towns of the intermountain west are experiencing a once in a century boom. The confluence of a work from anywhere job and a wreckreational lifestyle have led to unprecedented disposable incomes. The good times are here. But at what cost? From the point of view of those of us who got here before you did, the cost is a quality of life that we cannot pass on to our children.
The quality of the water in the Gallatin River degrades a little everyday, especially below Big Sky. The Grinnell Glacier in Glacier Park will disappear in our children’s future. The traffic is only going to get worse. We will end up having limits on everything. We floated the Smith River without a permit. We soaked in the Boiling River in the park after midnight with a bottle of wine, hair frozen, watching the elk, skinny dipping. You will need a permit to fish on certain days. You will not enjoy the freedoms that we were able to enjoy.
We know what to do but we do not have the will to do it. Therefore we need to shed the hypocritical view that we are doing something. We know that we cannot add one more molecule of CO2 to the atmosphere but we continue with our unsustainable lifestyle. The list of things we must stop doing is very long. We claim we will ruin the economy if we stop climate change. The truth is we are willing to sacrifice the future in exchange for our own comfort. Go ahead and enjoy your lifestyle, just don’t pretend that you care about your children’s future.
