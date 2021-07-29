Letter to the editor: Acknowledge the unjust actions of our predecessors Jim H. Thompson Jul 29, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Exactly 52 years ago, I found myself standing in front of a South Korean hardware store outside Osan Air Base. The crowd of Koreans and I were mesmerized by what we were watching on the TV in the window: Neil Armstrong was descending from the lunar module, about to take that leap for mankind. At that moment, I couldn’t have been prouder to be an American.Decades later I took a group of Bozeman High School students to Normandy, France, where we, along with several other groups speaking a variety of languages, stood on Omaha Beach just outside the American Cemetery. Like probably everyone else gathered on that beach, I was trying to imagine the horror of what had occurred there in 1944. As my students and I were leaving, an elderly Frenchman approached us, introduced himself, and asked if we were American. When some of my kids replied yes, he bowed slightly and said, “Merci.” There have been other times in my life when I have been proud to be an American. But if I’m going to take pride in America’s landing on the moon, or on the D-Day beaches, doesn’t it stand to reason that I should, at the very least, acknowledge the unjust actions of certain of my American predecessors?I ask this as someone who will find himself this coming school year explaining to a class of 15-year-olds, why Atticus Finch was compelled to tell his two young children that in a Southern courtroom, defending a Black man against the charge of raping a white woman was a lost cause. It was something that he, and I, believe our kids need to know. Jim H. ThompsonBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Neil Armstrong Law Astronautics School Tourism Kid Frenchman Student Atticus Finch Beach Black Man Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: US should invest more in reducing global poverty Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Critical race theory just a tool for divisiveness Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Don't require women to register for military draft Posted: 12 a.m. A night in Yellowstone offers a moment to rest Posted: 12 a.m. Gallatin County officials reviewing new CDC mask guidance Posted: 5:45 p.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you agree with the city's decision to limit water use? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back