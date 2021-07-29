Support Local Journalism


Exactly 52 years ago, I found myself standing in front of a South Korean hardware store outside Osan Air Base. The crowd of Koreans and I were mesmerized by what we were watching on the TV in the window: Neil Armstrong was descending from the lunar module, about to take that leap for mankind. At that moment, I couldn’t have been prouder to be an American.

Decades later I took a group of Bozeman High School students to Normandy, France, where we, along with several other groups speaking a variety of languages, stood on Omaha Beach just outside the American Cemetery. Like probably everyone else gathered on that beach, I was trying to imagine the horror of what had occurred there in 1944. As my students and I were leaving, an elderly Frenchman approached us, introduced himself, and asked if we were American. When some of my kids replied yes, he bowed slightly and said, “Merci.”

There have been other times in my life when I have been proud to be an American. But if I’m going to take pride in America’s landing on the moon, or on the D-Day beaches, doesn’t it stand to reason that I should, at the very least, acknowledge the unjust actions of certain of my American predecessors?

I ask this as someone who will find himself this coming school year explaining to a class of 15-year-olds, why Atticus Finch was compelled to tell his two young children that in a Southern courtroom, defending a Black man against the charge of raping a white woman was a lost cause. It was something that he, and I, believe our kids need to know.

Jim H. Thompson

Bozeman

