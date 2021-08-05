Letter to the editor: Acknowledge the complexities of our nation's story Stephen Maly Aug 5, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save When Roger Koopman served in the Montana Legislature, he quickly earned a reputation for over-the-top rhetorical flourishes on the floor of the House. He made a practice of pulling needles from his desktop “Liberty Tree” every time a bill he didn’t like (there were many) would, in his opinion, undermine individual freedom in Big Sky Country. It made for good television. As a daily witness, I dubbed this Bozeman Republican Roger Ramjet Koopman. Fellow boomers may recall that Roger Ramjet was a cartoon character who reveled in hyperbolic patriotism. After a long stint at the Public Service Commission, where he became, at times, and much to my welcome surprise, the voice of reason, Mr. Koopman is back in original form, railing against “cancel culture censorship” and the so-called Woke Police.To quote Koopman favorably in his July 30 column, “Freedom-minded people never seek to restrict the expression of other viewpoints. To the contrary, we revel in the marketplace of ideas, and encourage open debate of competing claims and perspectives.” Why, then, am I only learning about the Tulsa Massacre, the slaveholding status of most of the founders of our republic, and the systemic nature of embedded racism now, after multiple decades of good education in public schools and private institutions alike? It wasn’t the liberal “Left” that suppressed difficult truths about the painful evolution of American democracy, including the pervasiveness of racial injustice and economic inequality. Koopman claims that left-wing authoritarian ideology has “flipped history on its head”, removing God from the “miraculous story of America itself.” The very notion that the country my ancestors and so many others crafted and fought for is a living miracle is testament to the willful blindness of citizens who refuse to acknowledge the complexity and tragic nature of every nation’s true story. Stephen MalyBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Roger Ramjet Koopman Politics Perspective Nation Citizen Notion Reputation Debate Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: An unnamed acronym that all should be more afraid of Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Why aren't we rallying together to stop COVID-19? Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Senators should back investments in climate solutions Posted: Aug. 4, 2021 Letter to the editor: Letter on military draft ignored the real discussion Posted: Aug. 4, 2021 Gallatin County to ask voters for $29 million for new courts building Posted: Aug. 3, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you agree with the recommendation to wear masks again? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back