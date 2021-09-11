Letter to the editor: Abortion debate is more about subservience, power Mattie Whitehouse Sep 11, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Women's civil rights are rapidly being dissolved, and my only hope is that women much younger than I are paying attention. It seems that pregnancy is always the women's/child's fault no matter what her age. A preteen who agrees to get into a car to search for a lost puppy; a teenager who might have a promise of love and perhaps, a better future; an adult who cannot bear the thought of another child to feed but had unprotected sex. Men say things like, “she came willingly; she was dressed provocatively; I bought her drinks and dinner; it's her job to protect herself; she asked for it." These words seem to absolve them of all responsibility.Men have historically avoided unwanted children by abandoning families and pregnant women; that's their idea of unplanned parenthood. Imagine a law that says they can't do that. A law that says that any child accidentally conceive is their responsibility forever. Just try to imagine that becoming law. This is not so much a debate on abortion vs. right to life as it is on a debate on subservience vs. power. Pro-life conservatives are obsessed with the fetus from conception to nine months, after that time span they are on their own. It's difficult to have a coherent, serious debate with people who believe "consensual rape" is a real thing, but we must try. Please, my young friends, pay attention. Thank you. Mattie Whitehouse Bozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Debate Abortion Law Criminal Law Medicine Commerce Subservience Civil Rights Dinner Drink Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Smith, Camie Peterson Posted: 1 a.m. Letter to the editor: Make your voice heard in the November elections Posted: 12 a.m. 9 in 10 hospitalized for COVID-19 unvaccinated, Gallatin City-County Health Department says Posted: 5:45 p.m. Montana AG promises to challenge federal vaccine rule Posted: Sep. 10, 2021 Lawsuit by Montana youth groups calls new Republican election laws 'a cocktail of voter suppression measures' Posted: Sep. 10, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you agree with the Biden administration's new federal vaccine requirements? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back