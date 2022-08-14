Due to a major press malfunction, the Saturday, August 13th edition of the Bozeman Daily Chronicle was not printed.
However, you can view today's electronic replica newspaper by clicking on the E-edition link in the top left corner of our webpage
The plan is to print both the Saturday and Sunday editions tonight and have them delivered on Sunday morning.
We apologize for the inconvenience.
No one can argue democracy is perfect. Those who study history argue it is better than dictatorships like Putin’s and Hungary’s Orban.
For two hundred years Americans have expanded democracy. Now we have a political party working to limit voting by passing laws making it harder to vote and by putting extremists in charge of state and local elections who are not committed to fair elections.
These same extremists are working to subvert Montana’s Supreme Court with an industry lobbyist, James Brown. The fact he has no judicial experience is unimportant. What matters is he’s willing to ignore the Constitution and do the bidding of special interests in making judicial rulings and who could care less about hard working Montanans. Their target is Ingrid Gustafson an intelligent and hardworking incumbent justice who has a record of deciding cases without bias or a political agenda.
One reason Montana is the last best place is because we have one of the most balanced and protective Constitutions in the country. Please join me to reject Brown and the efforts of his cult to undermine our democracy and freedoms and reelect Justice Ingrid Gustafson.
