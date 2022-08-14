Let the news come to you

No one can argue democracy is perfect. Those who study history argue it is better than dictatorships like Putin’s and Hungary’s Orban.

For two hundred years Americans have expanded democracy. Now we have a political party working to limit voting by passing laws making it harder to vote and by putting extremists in charge of state and local elections who are not committed to fair elections.

These same extremists are working to subvert Montana’s Supreme Court with an industry lobbyist, James Brown. The fact he has no judicial experience is unimportant. What matters is he’s willing to ignore the Constitution and do the bidding of special interests in making judicial rulings and who could care less about hard working Montanans. Their target is Ingrid Gustafson an intelligent and hardworking incumbent justice who has a record of deciding cases without bias or a political agenda.

Sue Beland

Bozeman

