The contrast between the candidates in the Senate District 32 race couldn’t be more dramatic. The message from Pat Flowers, who has served in this position for four years, sites specifics that he has done and wants to see done in the future for the residents of the district. Conversely, the message from his opponent, Randy Chamberlin, is platitudes, motherhood and apple pie slogans.
It's easy to say you’re for lower taxes. But what would he cut. Would he cut Medicaid expansion, food aid to school children, protection of women from domestic abuse? Or would he just cut taxes for the wealthy again so the county would have to raise your property taxes again to pay for essential services.
Too many times we’ve fallen for a candidate who offers platitudes with no substance and then found he/she either does nothing or does things we never would have voted for. Pat Flowers is not that kind of candidate. He’s served SD32 with honor and a commitment to solving real problems. One of his greatest skills is listening and then working to find solutions. He’s what we still need in Helena.
Vote for substance in November. Reelect Pat Flowers to represent SD 32.
Charles Ketterman
Bozeman
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.